CSL Quick Six: Gonzaga, Super League and NFL uniforms

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – April 19, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Brien Blakely and T-Bone.

Vernon Carey and Miles Bridges are two guys that stepped up big the last few games for the Hornets. What unexpected role player do you think is next in line to help out Tuesday? The top high school hoops prospect in the country just committed to Gonzaga. Does Mark Few finally get a title soon? Thoughts on the Super League being formed by the powerhouse football clubs in Europe? Several NFL teams are opting out of OTAs this week. The Panthers are not one of them. Your thoughts on them reporting? Somebody won $200k on a scratch-off ticket that they forget they had in their possession. Are you a lottery or scratcher guy? The Bengals released new uniforms today. A little more clean. Do you want to see the Panthers change their jerseys up?