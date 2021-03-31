CSL Quick Six: Gonzaga, Pro Day, baseball mascots

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – March 31, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Brien Blakely, Will Kunkel and Josh Klein.
- We’re down to the Final Four in the men’s tournament. Will Gonzaga finish the job and go 31-0?
- Aside from the Panthers, which NFL team do you believe will shock people in 2021?
- Before next month’s draft, whose Pro Day has impressed you the most?
- Will the Braves repeat as NL Champions?
- NASCAR’s dirt race was a huge success. What other new wrinkle would you like to see NASCAR add?
- Give us your Mount Rushmore of baseball mascots?