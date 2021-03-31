CSL Quick Six: Gonzaga, Pro Day, baseball mascots

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – March 31, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Brien Blakely, Will Kunkel and Josh Klein.

We’re down to the Final Four in the men’s tournament. Will Gonzaga finish the job and go 31-0? Aside from the Panthers, which NFL team do you believe will shock people in 2021? Before next month’s draft, whose Pro Day has impressed you the most? Will the Braves repeat as NL Champions? NASCAR’s dirt race was a huge success. What other new wrinkle would you like to see NASCAR add? Give us your Mount Rushmore of baseball mascots?