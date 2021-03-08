CSL Quick Six: Gonzaga, dumbest sports debate and game shows

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – March 8, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Brien Blakely and Molly Cotton:

  1. If you could have one quarterback other than Pat Mahomes for the next 10 years, who do you want?
  2. What is the last franchise you’d want to play for in the NFL right now?
  3. Is Gonzaga going to win it all this year?
  4. What’s the dumbest sports debate? Not because it’s dumb but because the answer is so obvious.
  5. If you could host one game show, which would it be?
  6. Backstreet Boys, NSYNC or 98 Degrees?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

