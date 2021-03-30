CSL Quick Six: Full stadiums, NBA divisions and Rappaport-KD beef

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – March 30, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live with Molly Cotten, Joe Murano and Carolina Panthers tight end Colin Thompson.

  1. Roger Goodell wants full stadiums when the season kicks off this fall. You think it will happen?
  2. Who’s the life of the party after a Panthers win and why?
  3. Should the NBA go back to division winners getting the top 3 playoff seeds?
  4. After Michael Rappaport is beefing with another NBA star in Kevin Durant, going back-and-forth on social media over KD being too sensitive, whose side you on?
  5. The video game that no one could ever beat you at?
  6. Best thing you’ve heard about Charlotte?

