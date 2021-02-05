CSL Quick Six: Feb. 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Josh Sims, Carla Gebahart and Brien Blakely.
- UNC and Duke battle it out on Tobacco Road tomorrow. Does that game lose any of it’s hype this season with Duke having a mediocre year?
- Carson Wentz wants out of Philly, despite all the offseason moves they’ve made. How do you see this ending?
- Dustin Johnson hit a course marshall with his tee shot today. Have you ever been close to hitting someone with a golf shot? Or have you been hit?
- What’s more impressive: Tom Brady winning his 10th Super Bowl at 43 or Patrick Mahomes winning two at the age of 25?
- LeBron James says having the All-Star game this year is a slap in the face to the players who were told they’d have a break. Should the NBA listen to King James and not have the game? What’s the worst food or drink item someone could bring to a Super Bowl party?