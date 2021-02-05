CSL Quick Six: Feb. 5

Quick Six
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Josh Sims, Carla Gebahart and Brien Blakely.

  1. UNC and Duke battle it out on Tobacco Road tomorrow. Does that game lose any of it’s hype this season with Duke having a mediocre year?
  2. Carson Wentz wants out of Philly, despite all the offseason moves they’ve made. How do you see this ending?
  3. Dustin Johnson hit a course marshall with his tee shot today. Have you ever been close to hitting someone with a golf shot? Or have you been hit?
  4. What’s more impressive: Tom Brady winning his 10th Super Bowl at 43 or Patrick Mahomes winning two at the age of 25?
  5. LeBron James says having the All-Star game this year is a slap in the face to the players who were told they’d have a break. Should the NBA listen to King James and not have the game? What’s the worst food or drink item someone could bring to a Super Bowl party?

