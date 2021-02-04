CSL Quick Six: Feb. 4

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Josh Sims, Brien Blakely and Al Wallace!
- If you had to have one of these guys on the Panthers for the next four years, who you are taking: Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston or Sam Darnold?
- Who is the best player in the NBA today?
- Who are the most overrated and underrated players in NFL history?
- (For Al) Who is the most overrated player you’ve played against?
- Should Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens be in the Hall of Fame?
- How do NFL players really feel about the Pro Bowl?
Bonus question! Who has the best chicken: Popeyes, Bojangles or KFC?