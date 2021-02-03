CSL Quick Six: Feb. 3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Brien Blakely and guest Fozzy Whitaker!

  1. Saints coach Sean Payton says they wants to re-sign Jameis Winston if Drew Brees retires. Who should the saints start next year if Brees leaves: Wintson, Taysom Hill or someone else?
  2. How many games will Texas win in their first year under Steve Sarkisian and where will they finish in the Big 12?
  3. Why should the Carolina Panthers trade for Sam Darnold?
  4. The NBA hopes to have an all-star game in March in Atlanta. Of the four major sports–basketball, baseball, football, and hockey–who has the best all-star game and why?
  5. What’s the most memorable touchdown you scored in your career?
  6. We traveled to eight road games for the Carolina Panthers this season. In which city did you have the best meal and what was it?

