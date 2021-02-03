CSL Quick Six: Feb. 3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Brien Blakely and guest Fozzy Whitaker!
- Saints coach Sean Payton says they wants to re-sign Jameis Winston if Drew Brees retires. Who should the saints start next year if Brees leaves: Wintson, Taysom Hill or someone else?
- How many games will Texas win in their first year under Steve Sarkisian and where will they finish in the Big 12?
- Why should the Carolina Panthers trade for Sam Darnold?
- The NBA hopes to have an all-star game in March in Atlanta. Of the four major sports–basketball, baseball, football, and hockey–who has the best all-star game and why?
- What’s the most memorable touchdown you scored in your career?
- We traveled to eight road games for the Carolina Panthers this season. In which city did you have the best meal and what was it?