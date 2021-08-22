CSL Quick Six: Fantasy football, Bears QB, Atlanta Braves

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – August 22, 2021, CSL Quick Six with Grace Remington and Will Palaszczuk.

  1. Atlanta Braves are on a 13-game road win streak. Will they remain in control of the NL East?
  2. Christian McCaffrey set to go first again in Fantasy Football. Let’s say you have the No. 2 pick in the draft. Who are you taking?
  3. A lot of drama in Chicago over the quarterbacks. Do you agree that Andy Dalton should start over Justin Fields?
  4. What non-quarterback in the NFL has the most to prove this coming season?
  5. Who’s the better Twitter follow: T-Bone or Mac?
  6. You’ve been in Charlotte a few weeks now. What’s the one place in town you’ve not been to yet but people keep telling you to visit?

