CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) - On Monday, starting at 5 am, people can get on one of Charlotte’s five new streetcars for free. They’ll operate every 20 minutes until 2 am.

Business owners are excited to have more foot traffic in the area but say the road to get to this point wasn’t easy. Streetcars will be offering an amazing view of the city as a faster way to get through uptown.