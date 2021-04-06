CSL Quick Six: Falcons, LaMelo Ball and The Masters

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – April 6, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live with Brien Blakely, Joe Murano and Wes Bryant.
- Do you think the Falcons will trade the fourth overall pick?
- Terry Rozier or Gordon Hayward. Who’s had the better overall season so far?
- LaMelo Ball was named the third best young star with potential in the NBA behind Luka and Zion. He was in front of Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum. Okay with that ranking?
- What’s the biggest issue right now with the Atlanta Braves?
- Which trophy in sports do you feel is the most prestigious?
- If we had a Masters right now on a putt-putt course, which of the four of us would win?