CSL Quick Six: Face of NASCAR, Tre Boston and Carolina titles

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CSL Quick Six with Carla Gebhart and special guest Kelly Crandall.
- Joey Logano said he planned to talk with Brad Keselowski about last week before tomorrow’s race. How do you think that convo went?
- Now that Tre Boston is a free agent, do you think he ends up with Ron Rivera in Washington? Is Panthers North AKA Buffalo, or somewhere else?
- Last week, Will and Josh debated who is the face of NASCAR’s Cup Series. Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace or Denny Hamlin. Who do you see as the “face?” Not the best driver but the face of the sport?
- Which Carolina professional team will win a title first? The Canes, Hornets or Panthers?
- If you could somehow ride in the “fictional” passenger seat of a driver during a race, which driver would you ride along with?