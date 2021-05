ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46) - About 40 Rock Hill kids listened to former NFL tight end Benjamin Watson and CEO of Goalsetter Tanya Van Court talk to them about the value of money at the Rock Hill Boxing Club.

"One day when you get a job, you may have $100,000, it doesn't matter how much you have, you need to be a good steward in taking care of that," says Rock Hill native Watson. "Part of that stewardship is how you spend your money, how you save your money, how you invest your money, and also how you give your money."