CSL Quick Six: Dodgers wins, dunk contest, Wentz trade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Josh Sims and Brien Blakely.

Caesars Sportsbook William Hill has the Dodgers win total at 104.5 wins this season. Is that too high? Who do you want to see in the dunk contest? If you were Fernando Tatis Jr. and you sign a 14-year, $340-million deal, what’s the first thing you purchase? Now that Wentz has been traded, who’s the next quarterback to be moved this offseason? What’s your personal greatest athletic accomplishment or moment? If you could rid the world of one invention, what would it be?