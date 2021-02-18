CSL Quick Six: Dodgers wins, dunk contest, Wentz trade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Josh Sims and Brien Blakely.
- Caesars Sportsbook William Hill has the Dodgers win total at 104.5 wins this season. Is that too high?
- Who do you want to see in the dunk contest?
- If you were Fernando Tatis Jr. and you sign a 14-year, $340-million deal, what’s the first thing you purchase?
- Now that Wentz has been traded, who’s the next quarterback to be moved this offseason?
- What’s your personal greatest athletic accomplishment or moment?
- If you could rid the world of one invention, what would it be?