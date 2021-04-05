CSL Quick Six: Designated hitters, Hubert Davis and walk-up songs

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – April 5, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Brien Blakely, Molly Cotten and Josh Klein.
- Do you think the designated hitter should be used in the National League this year?
- Favorite Sam Darnold gift?
- Time for your way too early prediction. With Hubert Davis at the helm, how long does it take for the Tar Heels to return to the NCAA Tournament?
- Baseball players are very superstitious. What was your biggest superstition in your playing days?
- Wrestlemania is this weekend but not before Smackdown this Friday on Fox 46. What mania match are you most excited for?
- If you were an MLB player what would your walk-up song be?