CSL Quick Six: Designated hitters, Hubert Davis and walk-up songs

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – April 5, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Brien Blakely, Molly Cotten and Josh Klein.

  1. Do you think the designated hitter should be used in the National League this year?
  2. Favorite Sam Darnold gift?
  3. Time for your way too early prediction. With Hubert Davis at the helm, how long does it take for the Tar Heels to return to the NCAA Tournament?
  4. Baseball players are very superstitious. What was your biggest superstition in your playing days?
  5. Wrestlemania is this weekend but not before Smackdown this Friday on Fox 46. What mania match are you most excited for?
  6. If you were an MLB player what would your walk-up song be?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories