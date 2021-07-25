CSL Quick Six: Deshaun Watson, USA Basketball, bands

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – July 25, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Joe Murano and Schuyler Callihan.

  1. You currently cover both Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers. If you could add to your repertoire of teams who would you like to cover?
  2. Deshaun Watson did report to the Texans Training Camp. Will he play for the Texans this year?
  3. What name are we going to hear the most this football season coming off West Virginia’s roster?
  4. Would USA Basketball be better if LeBron were on the roster?
  5. What will the Panthers record be at the end of the season?
  6. If you had to listen to one band for the rest of your life what would it be?

Trending Stories