CSL Quick Six: Desean Jackson, NBA MVP, Rookie of the Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- CSL Quick Six with Josh Sims, Carla Gebhart and Brien Blakely.

  1. The Panthers released three players today to free up cap space. What moves should they make with the money?
  2. WR Desean Jackson was released from the Eagles today. Are you heartbroken?
  3. Who should get the NBA’s MVP award at this point in the season?
  4. Is there anyone other than LaMelo Ball that should be considered as the Rookie of the Year?
  5. In NASCAR do you prefer to watch races on superspeedways, short tracks, or road courses?
  6. Would you rather play a sport professionally, never winning a game, or, only make it to the collegiate level and win one National Championship?

