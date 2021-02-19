CSL Quick Six: Desean Jackson, NBA MVP, Rookie of the Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- CSL Quick Six with Josh Sims, Carla Gebhart and Brien Blakely.
- The Panthers released three players today to free up cap space. What moves should they make with the money?
- WR Desean Jackson was released from the Eagles today. Are you heartbroken?
- Who should get the NBA’s MVP award at this point in the season?
- Is there anyone other than LaMelo Ball that should be considered as the Rookie of the Year?
- In NASCAR do you prefer to watch races on superspeedways, short tracks, or road courses?
- Would you rather play a sport professionally, never winning a game, or, only make it to the collegiate level and win one National Championship?