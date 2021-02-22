CSL Quick Six: Deion Sanders, Clayton Kershaw and JJ Watt

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Feb. 22 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Will Kunkel and Brien Blakely:
- Deion Sanders made headlines this weekend as Jackson State’s head coach because his stuff was stolen. Do you think Prime Time is helping spotlight FCS football?
- Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. already wears the No. 11, which means incoming QB Carson Wentz won’t get to wear the number. Should Pittman give his number up?
- Christopher Bell didn’t get to do a burnout after his first Cup Series victory because they needed to save the engine. Fair or foul by his crew chief?
- Clayton Kershaw says he’s absolutely considering returning to the Dodgers but do the Dodgers need him?
- Tiger Woods recovering from another back surgery, will we see him at this year’s Masters?
- JJ Watt compared free agency to food delivery service saying it takes him an hour to order from Door Dash. How long does it take you?