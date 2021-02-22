CSL Quick Six: Deion Sanders, Clayton Kershaw and JJ Watt

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Feb. 22 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Will Kunkel and Brien Blakely:

  1. Deion Sanders made headlines this weekend as Jackson State’s head coach because his stuff was stolen. Do you think Prime Time is helping spotlight FCS football?
  2. Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. already wears the No. 11, which means incoming QB Carson Wentz won’t get to wear the number. Should Pittman give his number up?
  3. Christopher Bell didn’t get to do a burnout after his first Cup Series victory because they needed to save the engine. Fair or foul by his crew chief?
  4. Clayton Kershaw says he’s absolutely considering returning to the Dodgers but do the Dodgers need him?
  5. Tiger Woods recovering from another back surgery, will we see him at this year’s Masters?
  6. JJ Watt compared free agency to food delivery service saying it takes him an hour to order from Door Dash. How long does it take you?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories