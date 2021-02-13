CSL Quick Six: Daytona 500 picks, Tim Tebow and worst travel habits

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE): Saturday night Quick Six on CSL with Josh Sims, Will Kunkel and special guest Crandall! It’s Daytona 500 eve!
- Of all the drivers, who will get sent to the back for car changes? Who will get back to the front of the pack first?
- Which big-name driver do you expect to struggle tomorrow in the Daytona 500?
- Tim Tebow got another invite to the big league camp with the Mets. Is this the season we see him make the majors?
- You’re the head coach of the Hornets, do you continue with the 3 guard starting lineup?
- Plain and simple, who is your pick to win the Daytona 500?
- Reverse of last night, what’s Josh’s worst travel habit?