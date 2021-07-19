CSL Quick Six: Collin Morikawa, Kevin Harvick and WNBA in Charlotte

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – July 19, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Brien Blakely and Will Kunkel.

Collin Morikawa joins Tiger as the 2nd player to win The Open and PGA Championship before age 25— Does Collin have what it takes to be the new face of the PGA?

2. Who’s the better team—when they’re completely healthy— Suns or Bucks?

3. Aric Almirola got to victory lane before Kevin Harvick this season—both repping Stewart-Haas Racing— think Harvick get a win before the playoffs?

4. A Yankees fan was banned from all MLB parks for life after throwing a ball at Red Sox Alex Verdugo. Is this the Yankee way? Or is this an isolated event because it’s the Red Sox?

5. The WNBA commissioner says Charlotte has been identified as one of the potential expansion cities. If that happens, what should the team be called?

6. Regardless if they’re used for fitness tracking or not… Man sports bra… You in or you out on the trend?