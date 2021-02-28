CSL Quick Six: College QB list, Spring Training and The Bachelor

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Feb. 28, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Will Kunkel and special guest Wes Bryant.
- Who will be one of the last teams from the ACC to make it into the tournament this year?
- ESPN put out a list ranking the Top 60 college QBs from the 2000s. Top three were Baker Mayfield, Cam Newton and Vince Young. Any discrepancies there?
- Sticking with that list, Clemson QBs Deshaun Watson listed at No. 6 and Trevor Lawrence at No. 11. Should they be ranked higher?
- Some Spring Training games are getting shortened to 5 or 7 innings depending on what the teams agree upon. Does this bother you at all?
- You’re a shoe guy, Wes. What’s your favorite pair of Jordan’s that you own or maybe a pair you wish you had?
- Emmanuel Acho is set to fill in as the new host for The Bachelor. If you were offered the position, would you ever host The Bachelor/Bachelorette?