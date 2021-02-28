CSL Quick Six: College QB list, Spring Training and The Bachelor

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Feb. 28, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Will Kunkel and special guest Wes Bryant.

Who will be one of the last teams from the ACC to make it into the tournament this year? ESPN put out a list ranking the Top 60 college QBs from the 2000s. Top three were Baker Mayfield, Cam Newton and Vince Young. Any discrepancies there? Sticking with that list, Clemson QBs Deshaun Watson listed at No. 6 and Trevor Lawrence at No. 11. Should they be ranked higher? Some Spring Training games are getting shortened to 5 or 7 innings depending on what the teams agree upon. Does this bother you at all? You’re a shoe guy, Wes. What’s your favorite pair of Jordan’s that you own or maybe a pair you wish you had? Emmanuel Acho is set to fill in as the new host for The Bachelor. If you were offered the position, would you ever host The Bachelor/Bachelorette?