CSL Quick Six: College Gameday, Oakland A’s and government secrets

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – July 20, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Brien Blakely and Carla Gebhart.
- Is it absurd that Alabama’s quarterback is making nearly a million dollars a year in NIL money?
- ESPN’s College Game Day will be in Uptown September 4 for the Clemson-Georgia game. How will the fan turnout be?
- Dabo Swinney says he’s not in favor of the inevitable 12-team playoff. Should he be?
- Other than Aaron Rodgers, what’s the biggest storyline heading into the NFL season?
- If the Athletics don’t stay in Oakland, where should they go?
- If you could know one government secret what would it be?