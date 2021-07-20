CSL Quick Six: College Gameday, Oakland A’s and government secrets

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – July 20, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Brien Blakely and Carla Gebhart.

  1. Is it absurd that Alabama’s quarterback is making nearly a million dollars a year in NIL money?
  2. ESPN’s College Game Day will be in Uptown September 4 for the Clemson-Georgia game. How will the fan turnout be?
  3. Dabo Swinney says he’s not in favor of the inevitable 12-team playoff. Should he be?
  4. Other than Aaron Rodgers, what’s the biggest storyline heading into the NFL season?
  5. If the Athletics don’t stay in Oakland, where should they go?
  6. If you could know one government secret what would it be?

