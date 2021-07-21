CSL Quick Six: College Football, Bucks and cereal

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – July 21, 2021, CSL Quick Six with Brien Blakely, Joe Murano and Chris Clark.
- With rumors swirling about Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12, what will the landscape of College Football look like in 10 years?
- Jerry Jones says he’ll do anything to make the Super Bowl. Will he see another Super Bowl as owner/GM?
- Bucks won the NBA title last night. You made that bet months ago and won. Who’s your pick to win next season?
- If you had to eat one food for the rest of your life what is it?
- Which coach is on the hottest seat in the ACC this year?
- What’s your favorite cereal?