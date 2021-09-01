CSL Quick Six: College Football, Ben Simmons, Duke’s Mayo Bowl

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – September 1, 2021, CSL Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Brien Blakely and Walker Mehl.

  1. Phil Mickelson is out of the Ryder Cup as a player. He’ll serve as a vice captain. America better or worse off?
  2. What college Football game are you most excited for this weekend?
  3. Ben Simmons officially wants out of Philly. Where do you think he’ll end up?
  4. Talk about expansion in baseball is picking up. Which major city do you think is next?
  5. Hollywood isn’t original anymore so help them out. What older film would you like to see rebooted?
  6. Duke’s Mayo Bowl game one is tomorrow. Do we finally see the mayo bath everyone has been clammering for since last season?

