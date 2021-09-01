CSL Quick Six: College Football, Ben Simmons, Duke’s Mayo Bowl

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – September 1, 2021, CSL Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Brien Blakely and Walker Mehl.
- Phil Mickelson is out of the Ryder Cup as a player. He’ll serve as a vice captain. America better or worse off?
- What college Football game are you most excited for this weekend?
- Ben Simmons officially wants out of Philly. Where do you think he’ll end up?
- Talk about expansion in baseball is picking up. Which major city do you think is next?
- Hollywood isn’t original anymore so help them out. What older film would you like to see rebooted?
- Duke’s Mayo Bowl game one is tomorrow. Do we finally see the mayo bath everyone has been clammering for since last season?