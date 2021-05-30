CSL Quick Six: Coca-Cola 600, NBA and Hurricanes

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – May 30, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Josh Sims, Will Kunkel and Kelly Crandall.
- Who were you pleasantly surprised with by their showing in tonight’s race?
- Top three seeds all playing well. Who’s your favorite to win the NBA east?
- Who on the Canes are you looking to step up in this series against the Lightning?
- Give me your favorite patriotic paint scheme of the day?
- Drivers are back here in October but at the Roval. Who do you like in that one?
- You’ve been there since 1 p.m., what’s your favorite moment from the speedway today?