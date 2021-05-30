CSL Quick Six: Coca-Cola 600, NBA and Hurricanes

COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 COCA-COLA 600!
May 30 2021 06:00 pm

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – May 30, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Josh Sims, Will Kunkel and Kelly Crandall.

  1. Who were you pleasantly surprised with by their showing in tonight’s race?
  2. Top three seeds all playing well. Who’s your favorite to win the NBA east?
  3. Who on the Canes are you looking to step up in this series against the Lightning?
  4. Give me your favorite patriotic paint scheme of the day?
  5. Drivers are back here in October but at the Roval. Who do you like in that one?
  6. You’ve been there since 1 p.m., what’s your favorite moment from the speedway today?

