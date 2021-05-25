CSL Quick Six: Coca-Cola 600, Julio Jones and Guy Fieri

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – May 25, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Brien Blakely and Walker Mehl.
- Ronald Acuna Jr. is tied for the league lead in homers. Where in those ranks does he finish the season?
- Who’s your favorite in the Coca-Cola 600 this weekend?
- AJ Brown is publicly recruiting Julio Jones to go to the Titans. How far can that team go with him?
- A lot of talk about changing jersey numbers. What number would you rock for the Panthers?
- Wayne Gretzky leaves the Oilers to be an analyst on TNT for hokey next year. Which sport behind baseball would you leave Fox 46 to analyze?
- Guy Fieri signs a 3-year deal for $80 million dollars with Food Network. What’s your favorite Guy show and/or moment?