CSL Quick Six: Coca-Cola 600, Julio Jones and Guy Fieri

COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 COCA-COLA 600!
May 30 2021 06:00 pm

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – May 25, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Brien Blakely and Walker Mehl.

  1. Ronald Acuna Jr. is tied for the league lead in homers. Where in those ranks does he finish the season?
  2. Who’s your favorite in the Coca-Cola 600 this weekend?
  3. AJ Brown is publicly recruiting Julio Jones to go to the Titans. How far can that team go with him?
  4. A lot of talk about changing jersey numbers. What number would you rock for the Panthers?
  5. Wayne Gretzky leaves the Oilers to be an analyst on TNT for hokey next year. Which sport behind baseball would you leave Fox 46 to analyze?
  6. Guy Fieri signs a 3-year deal for $80 million dollars with Food Network. What’s your favorite Guy show and/or moment?

