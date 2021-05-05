CSL Quick Six: CMC golfing, Next Gen cars and NY Rangers

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – May 5, 2021, CSL Quick Six with Will Kunkel and Brien Blakely.
- A lot of big names were at Quail Hollow today for the Pro-AM from Ron Rivera to Christian McCaffrey, Roy Williams and more. If you were invited to play, which group would you have joined?
- The New York Rangers promoted Chris Drury to president and GM after firing Jeff Gorton and John Davidson. Do you like the moves?
- The new Next Gen cars were unveiled today. If you could sign on to drive for any NASCAR team next season which would it be?
- Christian McCaffrey showed he has a bring good swing today. Which other current Panther do you think could impress on the golf course?
- LaMelo and Lonzo will face each other Sunday at the Spectrum Center. Which Ball brother will score more points in that game?
- Who is the most exciting athlete in all professional sports right now?