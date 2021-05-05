CSL Quick Six: CMC golfing, Next Gen cars and NY Rangers

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – May 5, 2021, CSL Quick Six with Will Kunkel and Brien Blakely.

  1. A lot of big names were at Quail Hollow today for the Pro-AM from Ron Rivera to Christian McCaffrey, Roy Williams and more. If you were invited to play, which group would you have joined?
  2. The New York Rangers promoted Chris Drury to president and GM after firing Jeff Gorton and John Davidson. Do you like the moves?
  3. The new Next Gen cars were unveiled today. If you could sign on to drive for any NASCAR team next season which would it be?
  4. Christian McCaffrey showed he has a bring good swing today. Which other current Panther do you think could impress on the golf course?
  5. LaMelo and Lonzo will face each other Sunday at the Spectrum Center. Which Ball brother will score more points in that game?
  6. Who is the most exciting athlete in all professional sports right now?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories