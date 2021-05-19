CSL Quick Six: Checkers, NBA playoffs and NBA Jam

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – May 19, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Brien Blakely, Sam Farber and Paul Branecky.

  1. Bleacher Report has the Panthers defense ranked 23rd overall after the draft. Too high or too low?
  2. Which former Checker do you enjoy following the most?
  3. What position will the Hornets target first when free agency hits this summer?
  4. Sixers, Nets or Bucks. Which Eastern Conference team will struggle the most in its first-round playoff matchup?
  5. What’s the craziest thing someone has done with the Calder Cup?
  6. Best NBA Jam duo of all time?

