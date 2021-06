CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) - It is still a struggle trying to get people vaccinated in some parts of Mecklenburg County. But community events like the one that happened Sunday at Camp Greene Park in West Charlotte helps to reach areas that are hugely disproportioned.

Meantime, talks of the delta variant rising have people on edge. For Sharon Scott, getting her 13-year-old son Donovan vaccinated has been a top priority.