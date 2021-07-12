CSL Quick Six: Bucks, MLB Draft, Broadway shows

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – July 12, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Brien Blakely and Will Kunkel.
- Did the Bucks find the winning recipe last night in Game 3 or was this just a one-time thing?
- Was Ross Chastain wrong for blocking Kyle Busch to help Kurt win in Atlanta over the weekend?
- Give us a hot take, who’s your pick to win The Open this weekend?
- Aaron Rodgers doesn’t sound like a man worried about anything. He says he’s gonna figure it all out in a fe weeks. Should there be any urgency on his part?
- MLB Draft was last night. Who was your favorite pick from the first round?
- What’s the best Broadway show you’ve ever seen?