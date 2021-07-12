CSL Quick Six: Bucks, MLB Draft, Broadway shows

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – July 12, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Brien Blakely and Will Kunkel.

  1. Did the Bucks find the winning recipe last night in Game 3 or was this just a one-time thing?
  2. Was Ross Chastain wrong for blocking Kyle Busch to help Kurt win in Atlanta over the weekend?
  3. Give us a hot take, who’s your pick to win The Open this weekend?
  4. Aaron Rodgers doesn’t sound like a man worried about anything. He says he’s gonna figure it all out in a fe weeks. Should there be any urgency on his part?
  5. MLB Draft was last night. Who was your favorite pick from the first round?
  6. What’s the best Broadway show you’ve ever seen?

