CSL Quick Six: Bristol Dirt Race, Andre Drummond and Zach Wilson

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – March 28, 2021 Charlotte Sports Lie Quick Six with guests Stan Norfleet and Brad Gillie.
- Who will get a win first this season…Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin or Kyle Busch? And when will it happen?
- Andre Drummond is reportedly signing with the Lakers. Are they still the favorites or is Brooklyn?
- Which driver is going to surprise people the most at Bristol on Monday?
- Which of the No. 1 seeds left do you believe in the least? Michigan, Gonzaga or Baylor?
- Brad, if you were a driver, who would be your primary sponsor and why?
- Should we be impressed by Zach Wilson’s throw on Pro Day? Why or why not?