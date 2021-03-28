CSL Quick Six: Bristol Dirt Race, Andre Drummond and Zach Wilson

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – March 28, 2021 Charlotte Sports Lie Quick Six with guests Stan Norfleet and Brad Gillie.

  1. Who will get a win first this season…Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin or Kyle Busch? And when will it happen?
  2. Andre Drummond is reportedly signing with the Lakers. Are they still the favorites or is Brooklyn?
  3. Which driver is going to surprise people the most at Bristol on Monday?
  4. Which of the No. 1 seeds left do you believe in the least? Michigan, Gonzaga or Baylor?
  5. Brad, if you were a driver, who would be your primary sponsor and why?
  6. Should we be impressed by Zach Wilson’s throw on Pro Day? Why or why not?

