CSL Quick Six: Braves, Masters and Peeps

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – April 4, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Josh Sims, and Evan and Scotty from Bring Back The Buzz!

The National Championship game tips off at 9:20 p.m. Is this the right move or should this be changed? Braves get swept to start the year but it is a 162 game season. Do you get worried about that? We heard from the Buzz guys already. How do the Hornets finish this road trip against OKC and the Bucks? Masters pick? Aaron Rodgers’ Jeopardy! episode air starting tomorrow. What game show do you want to host? Peeps. Yea or nay?