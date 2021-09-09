CSL Quick Six: Brady retirement predictions, baseball playoff races, and Panthers MVP picks

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – It’s everybody’s favorite two-minute drill. CSL’s Quick Six, where every topic, sports or non-sports, is up for debate. Let’s put two minutes on the clock.
Quick Six
- Steve Stricker left Patrick Reed off the U.S. Ryder Cup Team. Reed ‘liked’ a bunch of angry tweets aimed at Stricker. Does Reed deserve a spot on the team?
- Tom Brady continues to win the race against Father Time at 44-years-old. At what age do you think he retires?
- Staying on the Bucs, Brady and Rob Gronkowski combined for their 100th touchdown Thursday night, the only duo with more is Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison with 114. Do Brady and Gronk beat that this year?
- Are you more interested in the baseball playoff races or NFL season right now?
- Who will be the Panthers’ MVP other than CMC?
- Friday is National TV Dinner Day. What’s your favorite TB food?