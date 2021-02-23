CSL Quick Six: All-Star snubs, DeMarcus Cousins, Panthers roster

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Feb. 23 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Brien Blakely and special guest Molly Cotton:

  1. We know the Panthers want to upgrade the QB position. What other position do you think they need to upgrade?
  2. DeMarcus Cousins is about to be a free agent after getting waived by the Rockets. Where do you think he’ll land?
  3. Who is the biggest snub on the Eastern Conference All-Star roster?
  4. Who is the biggest snub on the Western Conference All-Star roster?
  5. Do you think the Washington Football Team will keep that name?
  6. You’re 137 yards away from the green at August National…what club are you using to stick it near the pin?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories