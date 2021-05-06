CSL Quick Six: Aaron Rodgers, best rivalry, favorite condiments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Josh Sims and Brien Blakely.

  1. What’s your opinion of Aaron Rodgers right now? Has it changed during this drama?
  2. What non-playoff NFL team from last year makes the dance this year?
  3. What’s the best rivalry in sports?
  4. One shot to win a game in today’s NBA: Who are you taking?
  5. (For Brien) You coach your kid in baseball and flag football. Which is more fun?
  6. If you could use only one condiment for the rest of your life, what would it be?

