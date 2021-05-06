CSL Quick Six: Aaron Rodgers, best rivalry, favorite condiments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Josh Sims and Brien Blakely.
- What’s your opinion of Aaron Rodgers right now? Has it changed during this drama?
- What non-playoff NFL team from last year makes the dance this year?
- What’s the best rivalry in sports?
- One shot to win a game in today’s NBA: Who are you taking?
- (For Brien) You coach your kid in baseball and flag football. Which is more fun?
- If you could use only one condiment for the rest of your life, what would it be?