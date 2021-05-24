CSL Quick Six: Aaron Rodgers and Julio Jones, NBA antics, ‘Bennifer’

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:
COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 COCA-COLA 600!
May 30 2021 06:00 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Joe Murano and Brien Blakely.

  1. Aaron Rodgers was a no-show at team activities today. How does this saga end?
  2. Julio Jones says he’s “outta there,” in regards to the Falcons. Where does he go?
  3. Lebron James had another drama-filled night last night with his flopping and flailing around. Do his antics take away from his ability?
  4. Donovan Mitchell says the Jazz scratched him for their game last night and he was upset. Should he have the final say?
  5. How long will Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez–Bennifer–last?
  6. What’s your final meal?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories