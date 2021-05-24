CSL Quick Six: Aaron Rodgers and Julio Jones, NBA antics, ‘Bennifer’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Joe Murano and Brien Blakely.
- Aaron Rodgers was a no-show at team activities today. How does this saga end?
- Julio Jones says he’s “outta there,” in regards to the Falcons. Where does he go?
- Lebron James had another drama-filled night last night with his flopping and flailing around. Do his antics take away from his ability?
- Donovan Mitchell says the Jazz scratched him for their game last night and he was upset. Should he have the final say?
- How long will Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez–Bennifer–last?
- What’s your final meal?