CSL Quick Six: A lot of Hornets!

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – March 2, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Brien Blakely and special guest Molly Cotton and Evan Kent.
- With the All-Star break almost here, do the Hornets need to be buyers, sellers or stand pat at the trade deadline?
- In your almighty wisdom, just two days into Spring Training, who will win the 2021 World Series?
- At the deadline, what position do the Hornets need to upgrade the post?
- Steph Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Devin Booker or Zach LaVine. Who wins the 3-point contest?
- Of the Hornets jerseys worn this season, which one is the best?
- Name the greatest Hornet in the history of the franchise.