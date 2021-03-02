CSL Quick Six: A lot of Hornets!

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – March 2, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Brien Blakely and special guest Molly Cotton and Evan Kent.

With the All-Star break almost here, do the Hornets need to be buyers, sellers or stand pat at the trade deadline? In your almighty wisdom, just two days into Spring Training, who will win the 2021 World Series? At the deadline, what position do the Hornets need to upgrade the post? Steph Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Devin Booker or Zach LaVine. Who wins the 3-point contest? Of the Hornets jerseys worn this season, which one is the best? Name the greatest Hornet in the history of the franchise.