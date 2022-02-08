Queens University athletics will explore move to Division I, school says

CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Queens University will explore a move to Division I for its athletics, the university said Tuesday.

“Throughout our history, we evaluate our academic program offerings and co-curricular experiences,” school officials said in a statement to CSL. “Within athletics, this involves assessing our conference affiliation and division status. After conducting a feasibility study, we will be voting this week on whether or not we will continue to explore a move to Division I.”

Currently, the school competes in NCAA Division II intercollegiate sporting competitions in the South Atlantic Conference.

Charlotte Sports Live reached out to the South Atlantic Conference, they tell us that they’ve seen the report but that Queens has not told them anything about any plans to move to Division I.

