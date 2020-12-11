Panthers’ Shaq Thompson nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year award

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Shaq Thompson is the Carolina Panthers nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

The award recognizes the player who shows outstanding service to the community, as well as excellence on the field.

Thompson has been a centerpiece of the Panthers defense on the field, and off the field he’s been instrumental in the fight for racial equality and social justice.

He also helped those on the front lines of the COVID-19 response effort by donating 2,000 meals to hospital workers.

The winner will be announced during Super Bowl weekend in February.

