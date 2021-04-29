Panthers’ Shaq Thompson joins CSL to talk NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Carolina Panthers captain Shaq Thompson joined CSL Thursday night to talk about the team’s first draft pick.

Thompson says as a defensive player, he was happy to see Matt Rhule go with cornerback Jaycee Horn.

The 6′ 1″, 205-lb player appeared in 30 games for the Gamecocks and had 101 tackles and two interceptions. He was the first defensive player selected in the draft tonight.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“Defense wins championships,” Thompson said. “I think he’s a key piece to what we need to get better with.”

Thompson said he didn’t have many expectations going into the draft–he’s been hanging with his kids. However, he did have a suggestion as the team heads into the second round.

“I think you go offense,” he said. “I think you might get an offensive tackle or if you got a decent quarterback in there you could go get him. But I think you go offense, you build that offensive line.”

And just in case you were wondering–yes, he’s met Sam Darnold. They went golfing!