Panthers’ receiver Robby Anderson hands out 250 Thanksgiving meals during drive-thru event

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Panthers’ wide receiver Robby Anderson kicked off the holiday season right by handing out a ton of Thanksgiving turkeys Tuesday.

Anderson handed out 250 full dinners during a drive-thru event in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

The receiver enlisted the help of teachers from nations Ford Elementary School and his buddy DJ Moore to give folks in need a meal they’ll never forget.

Anderson said his favorite holiday foods are red velvet cheesecake and mac and cheese. He’s not a big turkey fan, however, instead choosing to go with salmon for his Thanksgiving meal.