Panthers’ new GM Scott Fitterer has big plans for Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Scott Fitterer plans to hit the ground running as the Carolina Panthers new General Manager.

Priority number one for the former Seahawks Vice President of Football Operations is to learn the roster because you can’t make changes until you know who works and who doesn’t. But when it comes to those changes, he’s going to be aggressive.

Fitterer wouldn’t get into specifics about the big name quarterback DeShaun Watson, who could be on the market down in Houston, but he did say his philosophy is “to be in on every deal,” which is you read between the lines includes the former Clemson QB.

Fitterer says he’s excited to get started.

The next step is to head to mobile Alabama for the Senior Bowl, where he’ll get to meet more of the staff and players and of course prospects they will look at in the draft.