(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Panthers great Tre Boston has been a man of many talents for CSL, Meteorologist, Artist, the list goes on and on. Now, add Chef to his long list of titles.

Tre crafted a wonderful Thanksgiving dinner… er, sort of. We gave him the task of comparing a traditional Thanksgiving feast using only Carolina Panthers players. Obviously, the turkey is the main course, but because it’s Thanksgiving, we need the sides.

Watch the video above where Tre reveals his Panthers feast.