One year after fiery crash, Ryan Newman ready to return to Daytona 500

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Just three weeks before the Daytona 500, driver Ryan Newman is facing his past head-on.

The Roush-Fenway racer spoke with Charlotte Sports Live on Monday, talking about that nasty wreck that left him in the hospital.

While he has returned to Daytona since the wreck, this will be the first time he’s back on the oval course.

Newman says he’s focused on closing out and capturing the race he was just yards from winning last year says he’s not even worrying about that fiery wreck.

“If you looked at the car and my helmet, you’d think that you were talking to a ghost right now,” Newman said. “That was how crazy of an accident it was and then how lucky I was to be able to walk away.”

The car that was engulfed in flames from the wreck is now in Newman’s possession at his house.

“We’ll go down and try again,” Newman said. “It was very emotional in more ways than one, what happened to me, but, in the end, I’m just blessed to be able to do what I’m doing and have the opportunity to just do it.”

We’ll see Newman and the rest of the field in Daytona in just 14 days. FOX 46 will have a crew down in Florida all week leading up to the Daytona 500 that starts Feb. 14.