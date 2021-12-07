One-on-one with Nicole Tepper ahead of 3rd Annual Joy to the Carolinas

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Carolina Panthers teamed up with Charlotte Motor Speedway and Coca-Cola on Tuesday night for the third annual “Joy to the Carolinas.”

More than 1,500 people were able to drive through the Speedway Christmas, stopping at various stations along the track collecting toys, food, and winter items.

Members from the franchises were at the event helping give back including Panthers players, Charlotte FC members, and owners David and Nicole Tepper.

CSL’s Carla Gebhart caught up with Nicole Tepper before the event. Tepper says it’s an event she’s been looking forward to since July, and she’s already looking forward to next year.