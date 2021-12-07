(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Carolina Panthers teamed up with Charlotte Motor Speedway and Coca-Cola on Tuesday night for the third annual “Joy to the Carolinas.”
More than 1,500 people were able to drive through the Speedway Christmas, stopping at various stations along the track collecting toys, food, and winter items.
Members from the franchises were at the event helping give back including Panthers players, Charlotte FC members, and owners David and Nicole Tepper.
CSL’s Carla Gebhart caught up with Nicole Tepper before the event. Tepper says it’s an event she’s been looking forward to since July, and she’s already looking forward to next year.
More from CSL
- Quick Six: Hot seat for Matt Rhule, Steph Curry predictions, and white elephant gifts
- One-on-one with Nicole Tepper ahead of 3rd Annual Joy to the Carolinas
- Quick Six: What’s next for the Panthers, Rating the ACC crowd, and Will’s honeymoon
- Rhule says firing OC was his decision, not team owner David Tepper’s
📲 Download the FOX 46 News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.