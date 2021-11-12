One-on-one with Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Who would play Rod Brind’Amour in a movie? You’re about to find out.

The Hurricanes are running wild on the NHL, winning 10 of its last 11 games. Head Coach Rod Brind’Amour joined Charlotte Sports Live to talk about the team’s hot start and to give us an injury update on goalie Annti Rantta.

Rod also gives us an inside look into the Carolina locker room where a whole new roster is still gelling together.

Brind’Amour, who also captained the ‘Canes to a Stanley Cup in 2006 is the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, recognized as the NHL’s best coach.