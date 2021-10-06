One-on-one with Hornets’ point guard and Concord native Ish Smith

The Charlotte Hornets agreed to a two-year deal with free agent guard Ish Smith this year.

Smith gives the Hornets a veteran backup point guard after a sign-and-trade deal that sent three-year NBA veteran Devonte Graham to the New Orleans Pelicans for a 2020 lottery-protected first round draft pick.

A 10-year NBA veteran, Smith spent last season with the Washington Wizards where he averaged 6.7 points and 3.4 assists per game. He shot 36.7% from 3-point range in 44 games.

Smith graduated from Central Cabbarus High School and played college ball at Wake Forest. He’s now been in the NBA for 12 teams in 654 games.

Finally, he’s returned to the Queen City where he and the Hornets have high expectations for the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.