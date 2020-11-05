One-on-one with golfer Dustin Johnson’s right-hand man, Allen Terrell

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Ever want to golf like the reigning FedEx Cup Champion? CSL’s Carla Gebhart goes 1-on-1 with Dustin Johnson’s right hand man, Allen Terrell.

Terell runs the Dustin Johnson golf school in Myrtle Beach, which is just a few miles away from DJ’s alma matter and golf haven, Coastal Carolina University.

Watch as Carla and Allen talk about how Dustin prepares for tournament, how he gets focused, and offers a simple tip to make your golf game better.

