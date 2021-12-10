One-on-one with Fox Sports reporter Lindsay Czarniak

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Fan favorite reporter Lindsay Czarniak of Fox Sports joins CSL’s Grace Remington and Carla Gebhart to discuss the Week 14 matchup between the Panthers and Falcons.

Once a Charlotte resident, Czarniak is back in the Bank working the sidelines for Sunday’s game. She shares her insights on Carolina’s firing of Joe Brady, a possible two-quarterback system, this NFC South rivalry and the narrow road to the playoffs.

