One-on-one with former NFL Quarterback and PFF’s Bruce Gradkowski

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — With just a few weeks left in the 2021 NFL season, many are asking who the NFL MVP will be. Who is going to be in the Super Bowl?
Former NFL Quarterback and PFF’s Bruce Gradkowski sat down with the crew at Charlotte Sports Live to go over the odds and talk about the one position Bruce knows best. Quarterback.
Listen in as he shares his thoughts on what the Panthers need to do with the QB position and what he’s up to now.
