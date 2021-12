(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - The fight over the true origin of flight is once again, coming to a head. The anniversary of the first successful soar at Kitty Hawk is on December 17. But who owns the story?

Those famous aeronautical brothers were actually born in the Buckeye State. Ohio argues it trumps North Carolina, going so far as to record making the plan to their license plate this year. However, it didn’t help their cause when they discovered the plane image was backward.